Apple’s 1.8 billion euro fine heralds a new antitrust dawn

The Apple case and the new law spotlight an increasingly popular regulatory philosophy in Europe around fairness.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

ANOTHER day, another multibillion-dollar regulatory fine from Europe that will barely dent the balance sheet of a technology giant.

Only this time the European Commission’s 1.8 billion euro penalty against Apple marks the end of an old, clunky era, and the start of a new one where trust-busters can be quicker and more efficient in policing Silicon Valley’s biggest companies.

Their secret weapon: a new law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It finally comes into force on Wednesday (Mar 6), when six companies designated as “gatekeepers” will have to comply with its 22 rules.

Apple’s case is a prime example of how things will change after this week. Its 1.8 billion euro (S$2.6 billion)...