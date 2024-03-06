Subscribers

Apple’s 1.8 billion euro fine heralds a new antitrust dawn

The European Union’s trust-busters are entering a new era of quick, blunt enforcement

Parmy Olson

Published Wed, Mar 06, 2024 · 10:20 am
The Apple case and the new law spotlight an increasingly popular regulatory philosophy in Europe around fairness.
PHOTO: AFP

Apple

ANOTHER day, another multibillion-dollar regulatory fine from Europe that will barely dent the balance sheet of a technology giant.

Only this time the European Commission’s 1.8 billion euro penalty against Apple marks the end of an old, clunky era, and the start of a new one where trust-busters can be quicker and more efficient in policing Silicon Valley’s biggest companies.

Their secret weapon: a new law called the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It finally comes into force on Wednesday (Mar 6), when six companies designated as “gatekeepers” will have to comply with its 22 rules.

Apple’s case is a prime example of how things will change after this week. Its 1.8 billion euro (S$2.6 billion)...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

antitrust

European Commission

European Union

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

Ozempic is transforming the health of Denmark’s economy

Why Russia still can’t defeat Ukraine

Climate change and nuclear waste are a toxic stew

Does AI hype echo the dot-com bubble?

Sell-offs show tech players’ pursuit of profitability not enough to win over investors

Waiter, there’s a fly in my soup

Breaking News

Most Popular