‘Arc of instability’ has red lights flashing in Europe

Andrew Hammond

Published Thu, Mar 21, 2024 · 5:00 am
There is growing concern in Europe about the possibility of a new migration crisis if the numerous current conflicts in the Middle East and Africa spill over into neighbouring countries.
PHOTO: UNSPLASH

European Union

AS THE clock ticks towards June’s big European Parliament elections across the 27 member states, politics in Brussels is becoming increasing domestic-focused. Yet, there has rarely been a time in recent years when so many “red lights” are flashing outside the bloc, in what has been called “an arc of instability”.

That arc term was first used in the 1990s, especially by Australians, to describe a chain of politically unstable nation states in the Asia-Pacific region. However, much more recently it has been used by some US policymakers to highlight instability in a different, broader geography – a spectrum of states from sub-Saharan Africa through North Africa, into the Middle East,...

