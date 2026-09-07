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THE LEVEL GROUND

Are developers over-optimistic with bullish housing land bids?

Mind the risks to new condo demand from potential job market weakness, higher home loan rates and property cooling measures

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Sep 7, 2026 · 11:12 AM
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    • Potential economic weakness could lead to softer new private housing demand in late 2027, early 2028
    • Potential economic weakness could lead to softer new private housing demand in late 2027, early 2028 PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

    An open-bid auction process can make for good drama. Imagine a group of developers gathering in one place at a specified date and time, and openly bidding against one another for a prime land parcel.

    However, bidding for government land sale (GLS) sites in Singapore is done differently. Typically, several months after a GLS site has been launched for sale, interested parties submit their sealed bids by noon on the closing date of tender.

    While developers submitting sealed bids for land parcels may involve little fanfare, there can be much drama when the details of the tender bids received are released.

    Government Land SalesCONDOSProperty developersResidentialSingapore residential propertyCooling measuresThe Level Ground

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