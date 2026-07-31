Are investors really getting cold feet about the AI boom?

THE BROAD VIEW

It is not clear whether there has been a serious change of heart about the trade underpinning the stock market

The question now is whether this is just a temporary summer tantrum or a serious change of heart about the AI trade that has underpinned the stock market. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE data centre infrastructure boom fuelled the stock market’s artificial intelligence euphoria: is it also now about to destroy it?

Unease about huge – and growing – capital spending has turned into a serious overhang for some of the biggest tech shares.

That was clear last week, when the stock market chose to focus on how Alphabet had burnt through cash for the first time in its history as a public company, rather than the surprising leap in cloud revenue and profitability that the spending had made possible.