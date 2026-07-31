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THE BROAD VIEW

Are investors really getting cold feet about the AI boom?

It is not clear whether there has been a serious change of heart about the trade underpinning the stock market

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    • The question now is whether this is just a temporary summer tantrum or a serious change of heart about the AI trade that has underpinned the stock market.
    • The question now is whether this is just a temporary summer tantrum or a serious change of heart about the AI trade that has underpinned the stock market. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Richard Waters

    Published Fri, Jul 31, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    THE data centre infrastructure boom fuelled the stock market’s artificial intelligence euphoria: is it also now about to destroy it?

    Unease about huge – and growing – capital spending has turned into a serious overhang for some of the biggest tech shares.

    That was clear last week, when the stock market chose to focus on how Alphabet had burnt through cash for the first time in its history as a public company, rather than the surprising leap in cloud revenue and profitability that the spending had made possible.

    Stock tradingStock MarketsArtificial IntelligenceUS stocksData centres

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