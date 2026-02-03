The Business Times
NEW GLOBAL ORDER
Asean+3, not the US, is now the world’s largest market

This structural shift has measurable consequences for how shocks propagate

    • Customers at a shopping centre in Jakarta. Asean, with nearly 700 million consumers and rapidly expanding middle classes, represents one of the fastest-growing demand bases in the global economy. PHOTO: EPA

    Dong He and Allen Ng

    Published Tue, Feb 3, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE tariffs imposed by the US last year have reignited a familiar narrative: Asia’s export-dependent economies face an existential threat when US consumers pull back.

    The story goes that Asean+3 – China, Japan, South Korea and Asean – remains fundamentally a factory floor for Western consumption, vulnerable to any disruption in demand from advanced economies.

    This narrative is outdated. The structure of the global economy has shifted in ways that conventional analysis has been slow to recognise. Asean+3 is no longer merely the world’s factory. It has become the world’s largest market.

