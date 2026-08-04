The Business Times
business-time-50

Asia is becoming a self-supporting AI ecosystem. Western firms are missing out

Capital, physical manufacturing, power and compute are converging in the region

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • The overall volume of Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions rose 33% year on year to cross US$1 trillion in 2025, according to Mergermarket.
    • The overall volume of Asia-Pacific mergers and acquisitions rose 33% year on year to cross US$1 trillion in 2025, according to Mergermarket. PHOTO: PEXELS

    David Sabow

    Published Tue, Aug 4, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE artificial intelligence race – considered in totality as frontier models backed by infrastructure – is often framed as America’s to lose.

    But Asian markets are converging on capital, physical manufacturing, power and compute in ways that give the region a genuine, standalone ecosystem claim on the AI economy.

    That shifts the calculus for Western corporates used to buying mature firms with sustainable growth, rather than backing startups early, and changes the parameters of the AI competition.

    Artificial IntelligenceAsia-PacificVenture capital

    TRENDING NOW

    Developments that are between 40 and 59 years old would need at least 70% of owners to agree to go ahead, down from the current 80%.

    Lower consent hurdle among changes proposed for en bloc sales to spur redevelopment, protect minority owners

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    The income upgrade has rendered the Philippines “too wealthy” to qualify for the concessional foreign aid and development loans.

    Philippines’ income upgrade hides grim reality for most Filipinos

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More