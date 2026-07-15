The Business Times
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Asia-Pacific’s energy security: The engineering is ready; the regulatory infrastructure must follow

Pressure on the region’s grids, governance gaps slowing interconnection, and investor concerns are not separate problems

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    • Energy has never been more central to economic competitiveness, winning advanced manufacturing investment, and hosting the data infrastructure the digital economy requires.
    • Energy has never been more central to economic competitiveness, winning advanced manufacturing investment, and hosting the data infrastructure the digital economy requires. PHOTO: BT FILE

    Thorbjorn Fors

    Published Wed, Jul 15, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR decades, the energy model that powered Asia’s rise was built on a simple logic: Access equals security. Access to globally traded fuels, competitive pricing, deep supply chains. It worked. It drove industrialisation across South-east Asia.

    That logic is now being challenged. The world it was designed for has fundamentally changed.

    The stress showing up across the Asia-Pacific today is a convergence, several forces arriving at once. Global electricity demand grew 4.4 per cent in 2024 and 3 per cent in 2025, and is forecast to rise a further 3.6 per cent annually through 2030.

    Asia-PacificEnergy securityenergy transitionAsean Power Grid

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