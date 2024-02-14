Asia’s lead in global carbon markets is one to follow

Singapore is well placed to become Asia’s biggest international carbon trading hub and is becoming a unique case study on how the voluntary carbon market can work well.

THE United Nations climate talks in December did not deliver the progress on carbon markets that many hoped or expected. Negotiators failed to agree on a number of key texts, with countries clashing over how rigorous to make the rules.

But, many countries in Asia are now experimenting with their own alternatives, and showing leadership where it was missing in Dubai. With the texts facing another year of negotiation, Asian nations show no sign of holding back by launching their own carbon credit schemes and striking country-to-country carbon credit exchange deals, offering a plethora of opportunities for countries to make good on their climate ambitions.

From its low-lying archipelagos and biodiverse...