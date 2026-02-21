Value is created only if leadership can harness advances in tech capably

Leaders, equipped with autonomous AI agents embedded throughout their business, must decide what decisions to automate, and where human judgment must remain in control. PHOTO: FREEPIK

WHAT is more striking than Asia’s rise as a technology powerhouse is just how precarious that position has become. A deepening demographic crunch, combined with shortages in leadership-level and future-ready skills, puts the region’s long-term growth at risk.

Technology alone will not resolve this challenge. Leaders determine how technology is governed, deployed and scaled. Without effective leadership and the ability to attract and retain talent, Asia risks undermining the very growth that technology has enabled.

Across the region, education systems continue to lag behind industry needs, leaving too few graduates with relevant digital and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This skills mismatch is intensified by demographic pressure, particularly the ageing populations in key innovation hubs such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.