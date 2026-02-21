The Business Times
THE BROAD VIEW
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Asia’s next great leap won’t come from more technology, but better leaders

Value is created only if leadership can harness advances in tech capably

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Leaders, equipped with autonomous AI agents embedded throughout their business, must decide what decisions to automate, and where human judgment must remain in control.
    • Leaders, equipped with autonomous AI agents embedded throughout their business, must decide what decisions to automate, and where human judgment must remain in control. PHOTO: FREEPIK

    Sameer Hasija

    Published Sat, Feb 21, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHAT is more striking than Asia’s rise as a technology powerhouse is just how precarious that position has become. A deepening demographic crunch, combined with shortages in leadership-level and future-ready skills, puts the region’s long-term growth at risk.

    Technology alone will not resolve this challenge. Leaders determine how technology is governed, deployed and scaled. Without effective leadership and the ability to attract and retain talent, Asia risks undermining the very growth that technology has enabled.

    Across the region, education systems continue to lag behind industry needs, leaving too few graduates with relevant digital and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. This skills mismatch is intensified by demographic pressure, particularly the ageing populations in key innovation hubs such as Japan, South Korea and Singapore.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    LeadershipBusiness managementEducationDigital transformationArtificial IntelligenceCorporate governance

    Share with us your feedback on BT's products and services

    Feedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More