Barging blindly into Singapore’s construction boom could be a bust for some investors
Those dipping their toes in now are no longer buying the boom, but betting that these companies can manage their costs
- Analysts believe construction players such as Soilbuild will be key beneficiaries of Singapore's public housing mandate. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT
FOR years, Singapore’s construction sector was the proverbial “ugly duckling” of the local bourse – a messy, low-margin business plagued by labour crunches, fluctuating raw material costs, and the lingering hangover of pandemic-era delays.
Investors, quite reasonably, preferred the steady dividends of the banks or the defensive allure of Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits).
But look at the scoreboard now, and the narrative has shifted with the speed of a high-rise crane.
Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.
Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.