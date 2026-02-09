Bash all day, buy all night
Why foreigners keep pouring money into America
- Despite favourable opinions of the US plummeting worldwide, foreigners have continued to buy heavily in the country. PHOTO: REUTERS
WHEN it comes to the US, investors the world over now love to “bash all day, buy all night”.
Travelling recently across Asia, Europe and the Middle East, I was struck by the rising intensity of complaints about America under Donald Trump, from its tariffs to designs on Greenland and apparent disregard for the old global order.
Polls show the same erosion, with favourable opinions of the US plummeting worldwide.
