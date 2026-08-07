Beating the heat: Singapore tackles business risks of warmer weather

BRUNCH

Productivity loss, project delays, higher costs are some of the challenges that lie ahead

Construction company Hwa Seng Builder has adopted measures to mitigate heat stress during outdoor work. This is to safeguard workers’ well-being and maintain current levels of productivity. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

[SINGAPORE] Water sprinklers, an outdoor shower tent, large industrial fans, and insulation beneath a shelter’s metal roof – these may not be common sights at construction sites in Singapore.

But construction company Hwa Seng Builder went beyond the Ministry of Manpower’s (MOM) mandatory heat stress measures for outdoor work and took these extra steps, some in response to workers’ feedback.

“You treat it as an investment rather than expenditure,” says Alan Nah, the company’s executive director of projects. “We have to take their feedback seriously… because they actually know where the pain points are.”