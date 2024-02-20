BEPS: Hypocrisy and tax protectionism in disguise?

It is interesting that the U-turn to levy a top-up tax is conveniently happening at a time when the developed world is no longer the net exporter of e-commerce services.

KUDOS to Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for delivering an extensive and far-reaching Budget. It was not only deeply researched, well thought-out and targeted, but also far-sighted in kickstarting focus on areas that will be of keen importance in years to come. While most of the issues covered are easily digestible to the man on the street, the subject of BEPS is perhaps something that is less familiar to many.

The BEPS (Base Erosion and Profit Shifting) project was started in 2013 by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the G20 to combat increasingly aggressive tax planning by corporations that unfairly eroded tax revenue. This subsequently laid the foundations...