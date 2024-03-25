THE BOTTOM LINE ·
Beware AI euphoria

Like all great bubble stories, the latest tech narrative conveys a sense of inevitability

Rana Foroohar

Published Mon, Mar 25, 2024 · 5:11 pm
Catherine Wood's ARK Invest predicts that AI will "transform every sector, impact every business, and catalyse every innovation platform".
ANOTHER week, another record high in US equity markets. Last week’s jump was triggered by the Federal Reserve’s signal that investors can look forward to more interest rate cuts this year. But deeper market bullishness is built on two things: the cash reserves of the tech giants that now dominate the markets, and belief in their ability to monetise artificial intelligence (AI).

AI will “change the world”, we are told. It will radically increase productivity (albeit by disrupting millions of jobs). It will create a huge new wealth pie for the world to share. And, according to a breathless ARK Invest report that last week predicted a US$40 trillion boost to global gross domestic product...

