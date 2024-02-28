HOCK LOCK SIEW ·
Blood in the water for US office Reits could attract highly speculative investors

Raphael Lim

Published Wed, Feb 28, 2024 · 5:00 am
Manulife US Reit's Centerpointe property in Fairfax, Virginia.
The US office sector has faced a double whammy of changing work patterns and a higher interest rate environment.
PHOTO: MANULIFE US REIT

INVESTORS buy into Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (S-Reits) for their stable distributions. But of late, the three US office S-Reits – after completely halting all or most of their distributions – no longer fulfil the needs of those seeking yield.

Manulife US Reit (MUST) was the first to stop distributions last year, after breaching a debt covenant, when its proportion of unencumbered debt to unencumbered assets crossed 60 per cent after portfolio valuations fell.

Earlier this month, Keppel Pacific Oak US Reit (Kore) went down a similar path, pre-emptively suspending distributions from H2 2023 to H2 2025 on the back of a portfolio valuation decline and increased gearing.

The...

