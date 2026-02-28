To boldly go: redefining jobs and expertise in the AI era

The technology is clarifying what matters most about human work

As AI automates routine cognitive work, the work that remains is decisively human: that of making judgment calls and having the emotional intelligence to handle difficult clients, for example. PHOTO: BT FILE

WE FIND it unproductive to be pulled between utopian visions of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven efficiency and dystopian fears of mass unemployment.

What we observe is more interesting: AI is revealing what was always most valuable about human work – and it isn’t what most of us were trained to sell.

AI can now draft reports, write code and analyse data – the bedrock of modern jobs. If your value comes from recalling and synthesising information, that value is falling fast.