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THE BOTTOM LINE

The bond market’s balancing act is perfectly normal

Despite alarm over rising yields, they are roughly where they ought to be

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    • One can tell what the US Federal Reserve will do by watching the two-year Treasury yield.
    • One can tell what the US Federal Reserve will do by watching the two-year Treasury yield. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Nir Kaissar

    Published Tue, Oct 6, 2026 · 12:00 PM

    REMEMBER when near-zero interest rates squeezed retirees on fixed incomes and left pensions with huge shortfalls? I suspect they are happy to see US interest rates returning to normal.

    Yes, balance is being restored to bond markets after an unusually long period of unusually low interest rates.

    Short-term rates, which are mainly an inflation gauge, are only slightly elevated because inflation is running a bit hot. Long-term rates, which build on short-term rates, are also roughly where they ought to be.

    sovereign bondTreasury billsFixed income marketsThe Bottom Line

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