Bosses should not hold their breath for a Trump tariff refund

The process will be slow and politically fraught

Over the past year, companies such as Costco had filed suits at the Court of International Trade to protect their right to a refund, should the US Supreme Court overturn President Trump’s tariffs. PHOTO: REUTERS

FOR businesses, the world over the past year has been marked by the ever-changing threat of US President Donald Trump’s tariffs. On Feb 20, the ground moved yet again – this time in their favour.

The US Supreme Court struck down the import duties imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), including Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs as well as the levies slapped on Canada, China and Mexico, for allegedly aiding the smuggling of fentanyl into the US.

Now, businesses want their money back.

Goldman Sachs estimates the overall amount paid under IEEPA tariffs at about US$180 billion, equivalent to roughly 5 per cent of the profits companies in the US generated last year.

Investors, however, seem unconvinced.

The Supreme Court’s ruling has not sent share prices soaring for companies hit hard by import levies. That is partly because Trump has implemented a new global tariff of 10 per cent, and also because the process for claiming refunds will be slow and politically fraught.

The cost of the tariffs has been sizeable for many companies. Since April 2025, the amount that importers pay the Treasury each month has jumped from around US$6 billion to US$30 billion.

Nike, a sportswear brand, said in 2025 that its annual toll from the import duties would be US$1.5 billion. Apple, the iPhone-maker, has run up a bill of over US$3 billion in the past three quarters.

US’ big three carmakers – Ford, General Motors and Stellantis (whose biggest shareholder, Exor, partly-owns The Economist’s parent company) – have also grumbled about the levies costing them billions of dollars.

However, much of that money may not be returned.

For a start, many tariffs, including sector-specific ones on things such as cars or aluminium, were imposed under different statutes with a more robust legal basis. Tariffs under IEEPA amount to around two-thirds of the import duties paid since October 2025.

Moreover, the refund process will be complicated. The Supreme Court did not tackle the subject in its decision, which has left the matter to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Court of International Trade (CIT).

When a business imports a good, it typically pays an estimated duty. The CBP then has a year to review and amend the estimate, a procedure known as “liquidation”. Companies subsequently have six months to appeal against the CBP’s adjustment.

Because the earliest IEEPA tariffs first took effect in February 2025, a lot of claims have either not been liquidated or are still within the appeal window. Therefore, many businesses will try to get their refunds using the agency’s existing systems.

But some are worried that the Trump administration will use litigation to try to block or delay refunds through the CBP.

That is why over the past year, some 1,800 companies – including tyremaker Goodyear and retailer Costco – had filed suits at the CIT to protect their right to a refund, should the Supreme Court overturn Trump’s tariffs.

Even if the CBP is made to hand money back to businesses, rebates will be slow to arrive.

Steve Engel from law firm Dechert noted that the administrative burden of processing the refunds will be enormous, owing to their “scale and scope”.

Another lawyer noted that unliquidated tariff claims can only be corrected one by one, using the CBP’s current system. Some companies have hundreds of thousands of claims.

An added complexity is that companies passed on much of the burden of the levies.

By the end of 2025, around 60 per cent of the cost of Trump’s tariffs was being covered by consumers through higher prices, said Goldman Sachs.

Gavin Newsom and JB Pritzker, two Democratic governors and presidential hopefuls, have demanded that refunds be paid to households. Bosses hoping for a refund should not hold their breath. ©2026 The Economist Newspaper Limited. All rights reserved