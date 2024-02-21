Brazil rebuilds reputation after decade of crises

The return to office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva last year has been a key catalyst for the turnaround in the South American nation’s reputation.

THE reputation of Brazil, the largest and most influential country in Latin America, took a battering during the era of controversial former president Jair Bolsonaro. Yet, there may be signals of a rebound in the nation’s popularity as it begins its 2024 chairing of the G20.

This week, the Brazilian G20 year kicks off in earnest with the first big ministerial meetings. On Wednesday (Feb 21) and Thursday, foreign ministers meet in Rio de Janeiro, followed next week by a central bank and finance ministers session in Sao Paulo.

One of the key catalysts for the change in fortunes in Brazil’s reputation in the last year has been the return to office of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. His tag...