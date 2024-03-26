Brazil’s big G20 agenda for 2024

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is out to ensure a successful G20 year and ride on the prestige of the forum to stamp his mark as a key leader of the Global South.

SINCE the Ukraine war began, the G20 is widely seen to have been diminished in its effectiveness given growing global geopolitical divisions. However, Brazil is promoting an ambitious agenda in 2024, including reforms to key multilateral bodies such as the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation, World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Brazilian G20 year started in December and is therefore almost four months into play. One of the most ambitious reforms proposed, so far, by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is a change agenda for post-war multilateral institutions.

Lula’s argument is that the changing global economic power balance, plus the large number of conflicts across...