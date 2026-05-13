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Brics+ wall has growing Middle East cracks

At the upcoming Brics Foreign Ministers meeting, New Delhi will seek to shift the bloc towards greater geoeconomic focus

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    • China President Xi Jinping (right) and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their countries remain at odds over border issues and Brics' strategic direction.
    • China President Xi Jinping (right) and India Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their countries remain at odds over border issues and Brics' strategic direction. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    WHILE global attention is fixed on the long-awaited meeting between US President Donald Trump and China President Xi Jinping, another key diplomatic event is happening in Asia.

    India, as the 2026 chair of the Brics forum, will walk a tricky diplomatic tightrope on May 14 and 15 as the bloc’s foreign ministers meet in the country. New Delhi must prevent intra-group geopolitical divisions over the Middle East crisis from widening into a historic rupture.

    The goal is to keep Teheran from using military force against other members for the first time since the bloc’s founding.

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