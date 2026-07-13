Bright prospects for Singapore tourism, but hotel players will need to fight hard to thrive

THE LEVEL GROUND

With stiff competition, owners need the right models to win

While prospects for Singapore’s tourism are bright, with high entry prices and tight yields, hotel investors will need to get many things right for their investments to work. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Singapore’s tourism sector had a good 2025. International visitor arrivals hit 16.9 million and tourism receipts reached a record S$32.8 billion.

Compared with last year, visitor arrivals could rise, but tourism receipts might dip slightly this year. Still, the Republic could be on track to reach its goal of S$47 billion to S$50 billion in tourism receipts by 2040.

Huge investments that are being made to boost Singapore as a travel destination should help drive long-term growth in visitor arrivals and tourism receipts.