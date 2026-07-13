The Business Times
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THE LEVEL GROUND

Bright prospects for Singapore tourism, but hotel players will need to fight hard to thrive

With stiff competition, owners need the right models to win

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Jul 13, 2026 · 11:43 AM
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    • While prospects for Singapore’s tourism are bright, with high entry prices and tight yields, hotel investors will need to get many things right for their investments to work.
    • While prospects for Singapore’s tourism are bright, with high entry prices and tight yields, hotel investors will need to get many things right for their investments to work. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore’s tourism sector had a good 2025. International visitor arrivals hit 16.9 million and tourism receipts reached a record S$32.8 billion.

    Compared with last year, visitor arrivals could rise, but tourism receipts might dip slightly this year. Still, the Republic could be on track to reach its goal of S$47 billion to S$50 billion in tourism receipts by 2040.

    Huge investments that are being made to boost Singapore as a travel destination should help drive long-term growth in visitor arrivals and tourism receipts.

    HotelsSingapore tourismMICEHospitalityTourismThe Level Ground

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