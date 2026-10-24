The Business Times
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THE BROAD VIEW

Bringing independent directors into the family boardroom without losing trust

As businesses expand across borders, formal governance becomes more crucial

Summarise
    • Objective board members can bring the candour, market insight and constructive challenge required to navigate an unpredictable global environment.
    • Objective board members can bring the candour, market insight and constructive challenge required to navigate an unpredictable global environment. PHOTO: PEXELS

    Euan Kenworthy

    Published Sat, Oct 24, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    FOR many closely held enterprises across Singapore and South-east Asia, inviting non-family directors into the boardroom can feel like sharing the family keys.

    It is not that the value of independent perspectives is not recognised. The real challenge is introducing new capabilities without undermining the trusted advisers, family friends and confidants who may have helped build the business.

    This concern is a deeply understandable sentiment, and one rooted in genuine pride of ownership.

    Family officesCorporate governanceBoard of DirectorsBoard diversityBusiness management

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