Budget 2024 can help businesses stay resilient amid uncertainty

Singapore businesses can leverage digitalisation, sustainability and internationalisation as levers for growth

Kok Ping Soon and Ajay Kumar Sanganeria

Published Thu, Feb 15, 2024 · 7:34 pm
Budget 2024 is a timely platform to drive initiatives that can strengthen enterprise digitalisation, sustainability and internationalisation as levers for growth.
AN UNCERTAIN global economic environment and lingering geopolitical tensions are putting the resilience of Singapore enterprises to the test once more.

All eyes will be on Budget 2024 as businesses look for greater government support in navigating these concerns, while accelerating their digitalisation, sustainability and internationalisation to remain competitive.

KPMG’s research shows that top chief executives globally view geopolitics as the greatest risk to business growth, with more than half of those in Singapore adjusting their strategies to tackle these complex challenges. While Singapore’s economic growth is expected to improve this year, businesses remain cautious.

Three-quarters of...

Singapore Business Federation

