Budget 2026: The art of the long game

GOOD strategy is rarely about winning the next quarter.

It is about the art of looking beyond the immediate horizon, positioning for a future that is uncertain, contested and fast-moving, and making deliberate choices early enough to shape the odds.

Budget 2026 bears the hallmarks of this long game approach – a blueprint for the post-SG60 economy.