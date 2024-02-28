Buffett’s annual letter should be required reading for CEOs

Warren Buffett's letter is full of lessons on how to run a company and manage your investors.

THERE is a reason they call him the Oracle of Omaha. For decades now, investors have poured over Warren Buffett’s annual letter to shareholders, hoping to soak up whatever wisdom they can from the business icon.

Every year, Buffett uses the letter to muse on economic cycles, as well as the perennial investing principles that have powered Berkshire Hathaway into an enterprise valued at almost US$1 trillion.

But corporate boards and C-suites should also heed Buffett’s advice. His letter is full of lessons on how to run a company and manage your investors. Here are the big takeaways from this year.

When Buffett crafts his report, he thinks of writing for Bertie, his 90-year-old kid sister. “Bertie,...