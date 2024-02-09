Building new businesses is difficult. Failure is not only an option; it’s common, with only 35 per cent of new builds considered successful.

"Built to last: Why companies should be building more new businesses"

BUSINESSES that stand still are liable to get run over, particularly in fast-moving South-east Asia. That is one conclusion of our survey of 99 regional corporate leaders about their efforts to build new businesses.

Almost half said that building new businesses – meaning creating new products, services or businesses from within – has become a higher priority over the last year. All but one has formed partnerships to do so.

And now there is a new wrinkle: generative artificial intelligence (AI). A quarter said the emergence of generative AI will likely nudge them to invest more in new business-building (NBB).

Yet, there is a disconnect between these theoretical statements and on-the-ground...