PERSPECTIVE ·
Subscribers

Built to last: Why companies should be building more new businesses

Vivek Lath and Sujin Saj

Published Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 1:53 pm Updated Fri, Feb 09, 2024 · 2:30 pm
Building new businesses is difficult. Failure is not only an option; it’s common, with only 35 per cent of new builds considered successful.
PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Building New Businesses

BUSINESSES that stand still are liable to get run over, particularly in fast-moving South-east Asia. That is one conclusion of our survey of 99 regional corporate leaders about their efforts to build new businesses.

Almost half said that building new businesses – meaning creating new products, services or businesses from within – has become a higher priority over the last year. All but one has formed partnerships to do so.

And now there is a new wrinkle: generative artificial intelligence (AI). A quarter said the emergence of generative AI will likely nudge them to invest more in new business-building (NBB).

Yet, there is a disconnect between these theoretical statements and on-the-ground...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Startups

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

An arts festival about sports, for people who don’t like sports

South-east Asia’s can collectors are helping to preserve our oceans

Muppets, military men and mental health

Is there room for me in the AI-driven future workplace?

Raiding development funding for climate

Rejecting the ‘too-low’ bid for the Marina Gardens Crescent site risks missing the big picture

Breaking News

Most Popular

UPDATED 31 minutes ago