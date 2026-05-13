The Business Times
business-time-50
SUBSCRIBERS

BYD and peers make strides in every market but their own

Beijing is switching its attention to newer sectors such as AI and robotics

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • Chinese brands are making up for the removal of rebates and tax incentives with profit-crimping concessions of their own. For BYD, net profit per car has slipped about a third from a peak in late 2023, estimate analysts.
    • Chinese brands are making up for the removal of rebates and tax incentives with profit-crimping concessions of their own. For BYD, net profit per car has slipped about a third from a peak in late 2023, estimate analysts. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Jennifer Hughes

    Published Wed, May 13, 2026 · 06:30 AM

    SOMETIMES the world’s biggest car market is not enough. Struggling with ferocious competition at home, China’s big electric-vehicle makers, led by BYD, have turned to growth abroad.

    New horizons though, can’t hide the fact that the industry’s growth is shifting down a gear, and racy valuations are increasingly only seen in rear-view mirrors.

    From the BYD Dolphin to the MG4, made by SAIC-owned MG Motor, Chinese cars have become commonplace in the driveways of Europe, Australia and swathes of Latin America. China’s EV exports doubled in 2025 to 2.6 million units. Of those, just under half were produced overseas in one of the 16 countries in which BYD and rivals have, or are planning, plants.

    Electric vehiclesChinaBYDSAIC MotorChina stocks

    TRENDING NOW

    Longest-serving chief minister Taib Mahmud’s legacy looms large over Sarawak as a family feud over his estate threatens to expose skeleton’s in the eastern state’s political closet.

    On the board but frozen out: The Taib family feud tearing Sarawak construction giant apart

    Emaar’s portfolio includes some of Dubai’s best-known developments, including the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and large master-planned communities across the emirate. 

    Dubai ruler tightens grip on Emaar in US$6.5 billion reshuffle

    The timing of DeepSeek’s announcement gives Beijing fresh confidence entering trade talks that US export controls on Nvidia chips have not derailed China’s AI development.

    Chinese AI firms push beyond Nvidia as DeepSeek turns to Huawei

    Piyush Gupta, chairman of SMU, Keppel and Mandai Wildlife Group, said: "We have to position the parks to serve our advocacy purpose, to serve an entertainment purpose, to continue to be what Singaporeans want.”

    Not retirement, but a rewiring and fresh perspectives post-DBS, says Piyush Gupta

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More