The Business Times
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Can the G20 survive Trump and deepening global fractures?

The US is intensifying concern that the global body may no longer have the capability to defuse crises 

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    • US President Donald Trump rarely shows any interest in multilateralism and has quite often left key international summits early.
    • US President Donald Trump rarely shows any interest in multilateralism and has quite often left key international summits early. PHOTO: REUTERS

    Andrew Hammond

    Published Thu, Aug 13, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    IN 1999, the US helped create the G20 in response to a succession of crises, including the 1998 Asian financial crash.

    However, almost three decades later, the organisation is increasingly riven by geopolitical splits, with only fragile support from the Trump administration – intensifying the challenge of tackling the next international emergency.

    While multilateralism is derided by many today, bodies such as the G20 have played key roles in helping defuse previous major upheavals, such as the 2007-2008 financial crisis. 

    G20G7Trump administrationGeopolitics

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