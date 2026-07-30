The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

China doesn’t need to build better AI than the US to win the tech race

Cheaper Chinese open-weight models may just need to prove themselves good enough for businesses to adopt

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
Vivien Shiao

Vivien Shiao

Published Thu, Jul 30, 2026 · 07:00 AM
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Much of the AI race has been framed as a contest over who can build the smartest model, but that may no longer be the right question to ask.
    • Much of the AI race has been framed as a contest over who can build the smartest model, but that may no longer be the right question to ask. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

    UP ONE day, down the other. That pretty much sums up the US stock market – and my corresponding blood pressure – these days as investors try to work out whether the artificial intelligence boom is a bubble waiting to burst.

    One development that made waves was the unveiling of Chinese AI startup Moonshot’s Kimi K3 open-weight model on Jul 17, which reportedly rivals frontier models from Anthropic and OpenAI at a fraction of the cost.

    Much of the AI race has been framed as a contest over who can build the smartest model. But that may no longer be the right question to ask.

    Thinking AloudArtificial IntelligenceChinaUnited States

    TRENDING NOW

    Yeoh Pei Xien is the youngest grandchild of Yeoh Tiong Lay, who founded Malaysian multinational conglomerate YTL Corporation.

    Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart

    Grant Wee built Hideaway as a massage-and-bathhouse concept centred on solitude and recovery.

    UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business

    Keppel declares an interim cash dividend of S$0.15 per share for H1 2026, unchanged from the year-ago period.

    Keppel H1 net profit drops 59% to S$155 million on impairments, M1 deal fallout; shares fall 4%

    Singtel says both options remain at an exploratory level for now.

    Singtel explores Nasdaq-SGX dual listing for data centre arm Nxera, local data centre Reit

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More