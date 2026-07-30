China doesn’t need to build better AI than the US to win the tech race
Cheaper Chinese open-weight models may just need to prove themselves good enough for businesses to adopt
- Much of the AI race has been framed as a contest over who can build the smartest model, but that may no longer be the right question to ask. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
UP ONE day, down the other. That pretty much sums up the US stock market – and my corresponding blood pressure – these days as investors try to work out whether the artificial intelligence boom is a bubble waiting to burst.
One development that made waves was the unveiling of Chinese AI startup Moonshot’s Kimi K3 open-weight model on Jul 17, which reportedly rivals frontier models from Anthropic and OpenAI at a fraction of the cost.
Much of the AI race has been framed as a contest over who can build the smartest model. But that may no longer be the right question to ask.
TRENDING NOW
Yeoh Pei Xien: YTL’s third-gen scion with a pastor’s heart
UOB CEO’s youngest child Grant Wee turns burnout into a wellness business
Keppel H1 net profit drops 59% to S$155 million on impairments, M1 deal fallout; shares fall 4%
Singtel explores Nasdaq-SGX dual listing for data centre arm Nxera, local data centre Reit