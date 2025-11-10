The Business Times
China is doing everything to stand on its own

US needs to be ready for that

    • US President Donald Trump (left) and China's President Xi Jinping. Beijing and Washington agreed in October to a one-year pause in trade hostilities, but instability will define their relationship for years to come.
    Karishma Vaswani

    Published Mon, Nov 10, 2025 · 03:00 PM

    CHINA is moving to the next phase of its rivalry with the US and signalling a renewed focus on self-reliance. Whether in innovation, industry or advanced technology, President Xi Jinping is betting this approach will ensure Beijing’s resilience amid intensifying competition.

    This is not just about the economy. It is also about security. Beijing and Washington agreed in October to a one-year pause in trade hostilities, but instability will define their relationship for years to come. 

    While this is not a new strategy, Xi is doubling down in the face of the trade war and a slowing domestic economy. October’s export figures showed an unexpected slump, highlighting the challenges Beijing faces. The party’s Fourth Plenum last month offered some clues about the president’s priorities. Held once every five years, the gathering is made up of the Communist Party’s inner circle and together with Xi, they set the course for party affairs and ideology.  

    US-China relations

