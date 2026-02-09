The country’s courts are inundated with intellectual-property cases

Luckin, a coffee chain, successfully sued a business in Thailand that had opened cafes under the same name with an almost identical logo. PHOTO: LUCKIN COFFEE

CHINESE officials are at war with a fiendish little creature that stands about six inches tall and bears a striking resemblance to a Labubu doll, the sensational plush toy created by China’s Pop Mart. Factories around the country are churning out knock-offs known as “Lafufus”.

The infestation has prompted a nationwide “Lafufu-catching” campaign as officials conduct raids and shut down online shops that sell them. Shanghai police hit a jackpot in July when they discovered a local company sitting on a stash of the fake toys worth 12 million yuan (S$2.2 million).

China has long been a counterfeiting hub. Shoppers do not have to look far to find fake Nestle food seasoning or imitation Nike sneakers. And brands are not the only form of intellectual property (IP) that is readily pilfered.