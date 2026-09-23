Chinese AI rivalry threatens US model margins, not its ecosystem

THE BOTTOM LINE

Returns on US AI infrastructure spend are put to question as Chinese AI performance improves – at lower cost

Cheaper and better AI models should accelerate adoption, expanding demand across the value chain. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

AT FIRST glance, some Chinese artificial intelligence models seemingly deliver almost state-of-the-art capabilities with few resources and at low cost. Some are also “open weight”, allowing users to download and run them on local networks, easing data privacy concerns.

So why would corporate users pay a premium for frontier US models?

As US technology companies continue to commit capital to AI’s infrastructure, investors question whether the sector can generate returns in line with its spending.