Closure of CPF Special Account: What’s next?

In addition to leveraging government schemes to grow one's nest egg, reaching out to professional wealth planning managers can help close gaps and boost financial resilience.

NEWS that the Special Account (SA) of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) will be closed from early 2025 for those aged 55 and above has thrown a spanner in the retirement plans of some CPF members, particularly those who have substantial SA savings after turning 55.

They are likely to be “CPF-rich” and would have planned to enjoy the attractive and risk-free interest of 4.08 per cent per annum. They would also have had the flexibility of making withdrawals anytime from their SA, having set aside the Full Retirement Sum (FRS) or the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) plus property pledged in their Retirement Account (RA).

On the bright side, CPF members can top up their RA up to the Enhanced Retirement...