WEALTH & INVESTING ·
Subscribers

Closure of CPF Special Account: What’s next?

Changes to the system are a wake-up call for everyone to acquire financial knowledge

Lorna Tan

Published Sat, Mar 09, 2024 · 5:00 am
In addition to leveraging government schemes to grow one's nest egg, reaching out to professional wealth planning managers can help close gaps and boost financial resilience.
PHOTO: BT FILE

CPF

NEWS that the Special Account (SA) of the Central Provident Fund (CPF) will be closed from early 2025 for those aged 55 and above has thrown a spanner in the retirement plans of some CPF members, particularly those who have substantial SA savings after turning 55.

They are likely to be “CPF-rich” and would have planned to enjoy the attractive and risk-free interest of 4.08 per cent per annum. They would also have had the flexibility of making withdrawals anytime from their SA, having set aside the Full Retirement Sum (FRS) or the Basic Retirement Sum (BRS) plus property pledged in their Retirement Account (RA).

On the bright side, CPF members can top up their RA up to the Enhanced Retirement...

KEYWORDS IN THIS ARTICLE

Wealth & Investing

READ MORE

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Opinion & Features

The corporate tax contribution in sustaining Singapore’s social compact

MOT should clarify how changes to Singapore’s vehicle population and COE system fit into long-term vision

Why the truth about weather disasters matters

Issue 91: Singapore companies still lagging on transition planning; international banks close to coal phase-out deal

Job-hopping: Path to success or red flag?

Your iPhone and EV were probably built on forced labour. Does this bother you?

Breaking News

Most Popular

Purchase this article