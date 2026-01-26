The Business Times
NEWS ANALYSIS
·
SUBSCRIBERS

Co-living operators could thrive even as property curbs, regulations crimp rental market

They offer a way to invest in property and benefit from rental income, without having to deal with the restraints on short to mid-term stays

Summarise
Jude Chan

Jude Chan

Published Mon, Jan 26, 2026 · 08:00 AM
    • Co-living operators fill a clear gap by serving foreign students and foreign professionals working in Singapore.
    • Co-living operators fill a clear gap by serving foreign students and foreign professionals working in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE

    [SINGAPORE] It used to be a sure thing: Get an investment property and generate passive income through rentals.

    But there are restrictions on short-term rentals in private properties and Housing & Development Board flats – and there is no “Airbnb” option.

    Property cooling measures, such as the additional buyer’s stamp duty, have also made investors think twice about acquiring investment properties to generate income through rentals or capital appreciation.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    CommentaryColiwooCo-living

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More