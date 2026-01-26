Co-living operators could thrive even as property curbs, regulations crimp rental market
They offer a way to invest in property and benefit from rental income, without having to deal with the restraints on short to mid-term stays
- Co-living operators fill a clear gap by serving foreign students and foreign professionals working in Singapore. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] It used to be a sure thing: Get an investment property and generate passive income through rentals.
But there are restrictions on short-term rentals in private properties and Housing & Development Board flats – and there is no “Airbnb” option.
Property cooling measures, such as the additional buyer’s stamp duty, have also made investors think twice about acquiring investment properties to generate income through rentals or capital appreciation.
