COEs: Signal of possible change of course does not guarantee a policy U-turn

Published Thu, Mar 14, 2024 · 5:00 am
The Ministry of Transport might have said that it is considering these ideas, but that does not guarantee that they will eventually be implemented.
PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

Editorial

IN THE debate on the Transport Ministry’s budget earlier this month, two particular points captured the attention of Singapore motorists – even though they were not actual policy announcements. They were not even a promise of future announcements.

Instead, what sparked discussions and raised hopes was merely an indication that the Singapore government would consider two oft-raised ideas: a one-off increase in the vehicle population, alongside higher charges for car use, and a separate Certificate...

Cars

COE

