Cordlife needs a fresh start amid its ongoing scandal, not ‘old blood’ in a new bottle

SINGAPORE’S longest-running cord blood bank, Cordlife Group, has finally appointed a new group chief executive officer (CEO), amid the drawn-out saga over the mishandling of cord-blood units.
But the appointment is unlikely to be what its investors and customers were looking for.
The company on Feb 19 announced the appointment of 34-year-old Yiu Pang Fai as group CEO, replacing outgoing chief Tan Poh Lan.
Tan, 61, had served in the position for five years, before announcing her resignation last October – just months before Cordlife’s issues were made public.
Cordlife is currently serving a six-month suspension imposed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) in December 2023. Under the suspension,...