Grab should consider a Singapore dual listing on SGX
Beyond an uplift to investor recognition, the company could also benefit from EQDP funds
- While Grab has captured a significant chunk of South-east Asian consumers’ everyday lives, that involvement is unlikely to be appreciated by its US investors. PHOTO: BT FILE
[SINGAPORE] As regulations and legislation are amended to facilitate the dual-listing bridge between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Nasdaq, one company that could consider tapping this opportunity is tech giant Grab.
Despite being Singapore-headquartered, the super app eschewed an SGX listing, instead debuting on the Nasdaq in December 2021 after combining with a special-purpose acquisition company (Spac).
Although its market capitalisation of US$15 billion puts it comfortably within the range of Straits Times Index component stocks, it has been thinly traded compared to its tech counterparts.
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