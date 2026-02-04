Fees and commissions incurred might be relatively sizeable and eat into the returns

The rationale is that lowering the minimum investment size for higher-priced securities would potentially broaden investor participation. PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] It’s laudable that the Singapore Exchange (SGX) has proposed ways to improve access and reduce friction in investing for retail investors amid enhancing the development of Singapore’s equities market.

Among the recent proposals are reducing the standard board lot size and facilitating the broader use of broker custody accounts, with public feedback being sought for these measures.

Specifically, reducing the board lot size of SGX-traded securities involves cutting from 100 units to 10 units for those counters that are trading above S$10, and from 100 units to one unit for those priced above S$100.