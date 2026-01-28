Listed companies have to walk the talk for SGX’s Value Unlock programme to succeed

A good mix of transparency and engagement will be needed to keep market momentum going

Companies will have to be open to media scrutiny for a more vibrant market. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] If the current vibrancy brought on by the successive announcements from the Equity Market Development Programme (EQDP) is to be sustained, companies will be required to engage more with investors.

The Value Unlock programme by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore Exchange (SGX), announced in November 2025, aims to boost engagement. S$30 million will be allocated to fund grants to build competencies in corporate strategy, capital optimisation and investor relations.

As part of the programme, initiatives will be introduced to assist companies to communicate their strategy via media and outreach events.