With its order book value standing at S$615.9 million, the group expects to remain profitable until end-2027

OKP executive director Daniel Or says the group remains "committed to shareholders in delivering sustainable returns". PHOTO: TAY CHU YI, BT

[SINGAPORE] Founded as a sole proprietorship 60 years ago, OKP is positioning itself to capitalise on what its executive director Daniel Or described as an unprecedented boom in Singapore’s construction sector.

He noted that until just recently, OKP never saw construction contracts with such high values being awarded in Singapore – an estimated S$50.5 billion in contracts were allotted in 2025.

And in 2026, construction contracts worth S$47 billion to S$53 billion across the public and private sectors are slated to be awarded.