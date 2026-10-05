The Business Times
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HOCK LOCK SIEW

Port giant PSA could be a prized candidate in Singapore’s pursuit of high-quality listings

The company, whose earnings have exceeded S$1 billion in recent years, could prove popular with investors

Summarise
Tay Peck Gek

Tay Peck Gek

Published Mon, Oct 5, 2026 · 07:00 AM
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    • Singapore-headquartered PSA International owns a portfolio of port, supply chain and marine services businesses spanning 45 countries.
    • Singapore-headquartered PSA International owns a portfolio of port, supply chain and marine services businesses spanning 45 countries. PHOTO: CMG

    [SINGAPORE] Singapore is pouring in billions of dollars to breathe life into its equity market, as it pulls out all the stops to attract companies to list and increase investor interest.

    The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), in its latest move, announced on Tuesday (Sep 29) that it will place S$1.45 billion with five more asset managers under an upsized S$6.5 billion Equity Market Development Programme.

    It is part of efforts to develop the local fund-management industry and improve investor participation in Singapore equities.

    Hock Lock SiewPSA International

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