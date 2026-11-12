Sea’s cloud business is the ideal defence for Shopee’s market share

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Sea aims to use its know-how in developing AI capacity to show others how it’s done – and make money too

Sea’s e-commerce arm Shopee is up against fierce competition. The new cloud business could help protect its market share. PHOTO: BT FILE

[SINGAPORE] Amid intense competition on the e-commerce front, Sea’s cloud business could be just the thing to help it fend off its rivals.

Sea’s recent Q3 2026 earnings revealed that its e-commerce arm Shopee, had its most profitable quarter ever, with adjusted earnings before interest, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rising 44.5 per cent to US$269 million from US$186.1 million in the year before.

The figure was also higher than the second quarter’s Ebitda of US$255.4 million.