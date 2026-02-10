The Business Times
THINKING ALOUD
·
SUBSCRIBERS

The coming brave new world of designer babies

Genetic testing and other genomic services will likely be a hit in Asia

Summarise
google-preferred-sourceAdd BT as a preferred source
    • As the World Population Review notes, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea top the list for plastic surgery among East Asians.
    • As the World Population Review notes, Japan, Taiwan and South Korea top the list for plastic surgery among East Asians. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Published Tue, Feb 10, 2026 · 06:00 PM

    WOULD you pay US$30,000 to ensure that your future child would have a high IQ or won’t develop disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease?

    Posters in New York subways now display catchphrases such as “Have your best baby”, promoting tests for genes that influence a baby’s traits, including eye colour, hair colour and intelligence. Another advertisement urges would-be parents to preview their future child.

    One company, Nucleus Genomics, founded by 26-year-old Kian Sadeghi, claims, for the above fee, it will screen 20 embryos for 2,000 traits and conditions, including eye colour, acne, left-handedness and baldness.

    Decoding Asia newsletter: your guide to navigating Asia in a new global order. Sign up here to get Decoding Asia newsletter. Delivered to your inbox. Free.

    Thinking AloudGeneticsHealthScience & technology

    Copyright SPH Media. All rights reserved.

    Reuse this contentFeedback
    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More