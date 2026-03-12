The Business Times
Commercial certainty in uncertain times: Singapore’s role as a restructuring hub

The Republic is seen as a jurisdiction capable of achieving effective restructurings that preserve value and promote financial stability

    • The Singapore International Commercial Court brings together domestic and foreign judges with global perspectives and deep knowledge of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.
    James Peck

    Published Thu, Mar 12, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    EXPERIENCE necessarily influences one’s approach to evaluating risk. I have been involved in restructuring work in one capacity or another for a very long time, and I understand how business cycles can fundamentally alter perceptions of risk.

    As the US bankruptcy judge presiding over the Lehman Brothers cases, I saw first-hand how the shock of a single failure of a significant financial institution can reverberate through global markets, politics, regulation and finance.

    Those of us who experienced Lehman will never forget its core lesson: When estate fiduciaries and courts in different countries work at cross purposes in resolving claims against a distressed global enterprise, the “enterprise value” evaporates for everyone. Cross-border cooperation is essential to maximise recoveries and minimise value destruction.

