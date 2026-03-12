Commercial certainty in uncertain times: Singapore’s role as a restructuring hub
The Republic is seen as a jurisdiction capable of achieving effective restructurings that preserve value and promote financial stability
- The Singapore International Commercial Court brings together domestic and foreign judges with global perspectives and deep knowledge of Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. PHOTO: BT FILE
EXPERIENCE necessarily influences one’s approach to evaluating risk. I have been involved in restructuring work in one capacity or another for a very long time, and I understand how business cycles can fundamentally alter perceptions of risk.
As the US bankruptcy judge presiding over the Lehman Brothers cases, I saw first-hand how the shock of a single failure of a significant financial institution can reverberate through global markets, politics, regulation and finance.
Those of us who experienced Lehman will never forget its core lesson: When estate fiduciaries and courts in different countries work at cross purposes in resolving claims against a distressed global enterprise, the “enterprise value” evaporates for everyone. Cross-border cooperation is essential to maximise recoveries and minimise value destruction.
