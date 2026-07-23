The Commonwealth’s greatest prize lies beyond the Games

Member nations should leverage their shared history and commonalities to expand trade and investment ties

For the next fortnight, sporting triumphs will capture the attention of millions across the Commonwealth from Glasgow, which also hosted the Games in 2014. PHOTO: PIXABAY

ON JUL 23, Glasgow will once again become the meeting place of the Commonwealth, as athletes and supporters from 56 nations descend on its red-sandstone streets for the Commonwealth Games.

For the next fortnight, sporting triumphs will capture the attention of millions across the Commonwealth. Singaporean swimmer Gan Ching Hwee will have her countrymen willing her towards gold.

Yet when the closing ceremony draws to an end, another prize will remain before us – one with the power to enrich every Commonwealth citizen: the untapped capacity of our network to increase trade, investment and enterprise between its members.