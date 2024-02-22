Subscribers

Congratulations Nikkei, now don’t screw it up

After 34 years, Japan has finally hit a new all-time stock high. The country must learn from past mistakes to ensure this one lasts.

Gearoid Reidy

Published Thu, Feb 22, 2024 · 4:12 pm
The Nikkei index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange above 39,000 points on Feb 22, 2024. Japan's Nikkei 225 on Feb 22 finally broke through a record high set just before the country's asset bubble catastrophically burst in the early 1990s.
HISTORY might not repeat itself, but it rhymes. The last time Japanese stocks hit an all-time high, the yen was floating around 145 to 150 to the dollar; the Bank of Japan was working on interest rate hikes amid concern over inflation, which was nonetheless modest compared with other countries. The country’s soft power was dominant overseas; self-help and management gurus floated supposed secret Japanese life-hacks.

Many things have changed since that longstanding record for the Nikkei 225 Stock Average on the final trading day of 1989. That was the era of arrogance captured in The Japan That Can Say No, the essay by conservative politician Shintaro Ishihara and Sony Group Corp co-founder Akio...

Nikkei index

