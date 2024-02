Purchases of private homes in Singapore by foreigners who are not Permanent Residents has fallen sharply with the levying of 60 per cent ABSD in April 2023.

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Find out more about subscription packages here .

Already have an account? Log in

"Consider lowering ABSD for foreigners buying homes in selected areas such as Marina South"

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) recently rejected the sole bid of nearly S$770.5 million or S$984 per square foot per plot ratio (psf ppr) for the 99-year leasehold Marina Gardens Crescent site in Marina South because the bid price was too low.

Uncertainty over housing demand in the Marina South area could have driven developers to be cautious in their evaluation of the Marina Gardens Crescent site.

...