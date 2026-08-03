The Business Times
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THE LEVEL GROUND

Consider removing the property proximity advantage in allocating Primary 1 places in schools 

Don’t disadvantage children who live further away from enrolling in a sought-after institution

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Leslie Yee

Leslie Yee

Published Mon, Aug 3, 2026 · 02:03 PM
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    • Many homebuyers, regardless of whether they have young children, are fine paying more to live near popular primary schools.
    • Many homebuyers, regardless of whether they have young children, are fine paying more to live near popular primary schools. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT

    [SINGAPORE] Raising a child in Singapore can cost a fortune. Many parents invest large sums to help their children excel academically and secure good career prospects.

    Investments start early, with kids attending brand-name kindergartens and a host of enrichment classes.

    In addition, many parents make sizeable investments to live close to a sought-after primary school so that their child might secure a place in the school.

    The Level GroundResidentialSingapore residential propertyHousingEducationbirth rate

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