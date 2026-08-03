Consider removing the property proximity advantage in allocating Primary 1 places in schools
Don’t disadvantage children who live further away from enrolling in a sought-after institution
- Many homebuyers, regardless of whether they have young children, are fine paying more to live near popular primary schools. PHOTO: YEN MENG JIIN, BT
[SINGAPORE] Raising a child in Singapore can cost a fortune. Many parents invest large sums to help their children excel academically and secure good career prospects.
Investments start early, with kids attending brand-name kindergartens and a host of enrichment classes.
In addition, many parents make sizeable investments to live close to a sought-after primary school so that their child might secure a place in the school.
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