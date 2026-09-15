The cost of the US’ preventive wars after 9/11

THINKING ALOUD

It is debatable if America has achieved its aims of security or destabilised the world order more

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran. The US attack on Iran dragged its Gulf allies into a regional war against their will and has resulted in a closed Strait of Hormuz. PHOTO: REUTERS

THE events of Sep 11, 2001, were tragic. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda that claimed responsibility, said the attacks grew out of America’s involvement in West Asia and its support of Israel over Palestinian issues.

Washington’s response was a skewed US foreign policy, with the adoption of the paradoxical doctrine of preventive war.