The Business Times
business-time-50
THINKING ALOUD

The cost of the US’ preventive wars after 9/11

It is debatable if America has achieved its aims of security or destabilised the world order more

Summarise
阅读简体中文版 (beta)
    • Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran. The US attack on Iran dragged its Gulf allies into a regional war against their will and has resulted in a closed Strait of Hormuz.
    • Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz are visible near the beach of Bandar Abbas, Iran. The US attack on Iran dragged its Gulf allies into a regional war against their will and has resulted in a closed Strait of Hormuz. PHOTO: REUTERS
    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Mohan Kuppusamy

    Published Tue, Sep 15, 2026 · 07:00 AM

    THE events of Sep 11, 2001, were tragic. Nearly 3,000 lives were lost.

    Osama bin Laden, the leader of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda that claimed responsibility, said the attacks grew out of America’s involvement in West Asia and its support of Israel over Palestinian issues.

    Washington’s response was a skewed US foreign policy, with the adoption of the paradoxical doctrine of preventive war.

    Thinking AloudUS-Middle East relationsUS foreign policyWar and atrocities

    TRENDING NOW

    The authors of the paper found that home-purchase intensity near planned MRT stations was higher for civil servants than with a control group of non-civil servants.

    PSD reviewing paper that alleges civil servants disproportionately bought homes near unannounced MRT stations

    CapitaLand Investment is a leading name among Singapore’s corporates and has numerous institutional and retail shareholders. 

    CapitaLand Investment’s retrenchments: Mind the downsides of a profitable business laying off staff

    A security deposit or banker’s guarantee is one way for landlords to safeguard themselves.

    In a business takeover, how can landlords in Singapore protect themselves?

    For many next-generation entrepreneurs, legacy is no longer a destination but a launch pad; Singapore sits at the centre of this transformation.

    How Asia’s next generation is rewriting legacy through entrepreneurship

    Latest T-bills Treasury Bills Results & Interest NewsLatest SSB Singapore Savings Bonds NewsLatest COE Certificate of Entitlement News
    Latest Johor-Singapore SEZ NewsLatest BTO Build To Order & Sales of Balance NewsLatest STI Straits Times Index NewsLatest SGX Dividends, Share Price NewsLatest Bonds Market NewsLatest Singapore Stocks To Buy NewsLatest Singapore Economy News
    View More